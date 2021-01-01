Audubon® Nuttall Oak Tree

Nuttall's Oak is a landscaper's dream and a bird's dream come true! This tall, tough, fast-growing shade tree is a marvelous addition to any yard, garden, suburban street, or even downtown parking lot. It's neat, pyramidal form, glossy green leaves, and deep orange-red fall color make it a premium landscape plant all year long. Far from being just a pretty picture Nuttall's Oak is a boon for birds! Songbirds such as Chickadees, Cardinals, Indigo Buntings, and Bluebirds are some of the many species nourished by the insects found in It's canopy. Bower & Branch is proud to grow Audubon Native Plants for Birds in partnership with the National Audubon Society to help birds and other wildlife thrive. Your purchase and planting of this native flora directly supports Audubon's conservation mission and impact. Audubon is a licensed and registered trademark of the National Audubon Society. All rights reserved.