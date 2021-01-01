Audubon® Great Lakes Sand Cherry Potted

Biologists have discovered that songbirds require enormous numbers of caterpillars for each brood of chicks they raise. One study monitored a pair of Carolina chickadees who brought 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to their nestlings! Where do all these caterpillars come from? Largely, they're reared on native Oaks, Willows, and Cherries. Sand Cherry is one American Accent you can plant to support caterpillars, and therefore, songbirds. Even if you don't have room for a tree, you can still do a solid for wildlife by planting one or more of these lovely shrubs on your property. Sand Cherry's sour little fruits will be a hit with birds, too! Bower & Branch is proud to grow Audubon Native Plants for Birds in partnership with the National Audubon Society to help birds and other wildlife thrive. Your purchase and planting of this native flora directly supports Audubon's conservation mission and impact. Audubon is a licensed and registered trademark of the National Audubon Society. All rights reserved.