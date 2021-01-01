Audrey Soft Armchair (Set of 2) by Kartell - Color: Blue - Finish: Black - (G331229)

The Kartell Audrey Soft Armchair (Set of 2) will coordinate with all modern home dining rooms because of it's array of upholstery fabrics. The material of the traditional aluminum design comes in a broad assortment of colorful fun colors and metal polishes. Highlights conveniently curved arms and a shaped back and seat. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Blue. Finish: Painted Black