Audrey Pendant Light by Contardi Lighting (ACAM.001272)

The Audrey Pendant Light by Contardi Lighting draws its inspiration from the iconic hat worn by Audrey Hepburn in the classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's. Like Holly Golightly, this pendant light exudes elegance, finesse, and charm; velvet and cotton are paired with silk trims and a black textile-wrapped cable. When illuminated, the pearl-banded shade produces soft ambient light, perfect for traditional and modern interior decors. Contardi features over thirty years of experience in the production of decorative lighting fixtures. Specializing in contract applications, the brand has become a go to lighting solution for interior designers and high-profile clientele and is now widely known on the international level.Contardi goes beyond fashions, pursuing a constant attention to features, quality and customer needs. This philosophy has resulted in products that are characterized by an unmistakable, yet discrete signature, suitable for any occasion or environment. Years of experience and flexibility in customization make Contardi's collection a creative starting point for architects and interior designers seeking the highest standards of quality and design aesthetics. Shape: Tapered Drum.