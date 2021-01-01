From copeland furniture
Audrey 66.13" Wide 3 Drawer Solid Wood Sideboard
The Audrey dining room is crafted in solid American black walnut or cherry hardwood with a natural finish. The double ‘X’ formation of the Audrey trestle creates a state of dynamic tension giving the design a rigid base that provides diners with plenty of unobstructed leg room. Tables and Buffets are available in a number of sizes and configurations to meet the needs of almost any dining space. Color: Natural Cherry