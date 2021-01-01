Reflecting beauty and elegance. The Audrey collection is an articulated French classic design that is skillfully handcrafted to perfection. No details were overlooked in crafting the Audrey 60 in. vanity set from selecting quality wood to using the most durable soft-close hardware. The vanity set includes a furniture style cabinet, imported Italian Carrara white marble top with a 4 in. backsplash, wide rectangular under mount basin, solid wood dovetailed drawer boxes, soft-close doors and drawers and brushed nickel hardware. Complete the look with our mirrors which are sold separately (M-24-W). Ancerre Designs Audrey 60-in White Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara White Natural Marble Top | VTS-AUDREY-60-W-CW