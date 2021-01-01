Poppy & Fritz Audrey 3-Piece Blue Solid Cotton King Duvet Cover Set, Medium Blue

Bring new life to your bedroom decor with the Poppy and Fritz Audrey Duvet Cover Bonus Set. Crafted with cozy cotton percale and featuring a navy face and light blue reverse, this bonus set is as stylish as it is comfortable. With the included duvet cover, fitted sheet and pillowcases, this set has everything you need to revamp your bedding ensemble and refresh your bedroom style. Fitted sheet features a solid light blue design. Duvet cover features zipper closure and additional inner corner ties to secure duvet insert during use. Duvet insert is not included. Fitted sheet is fully elasticized to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a snug fit. Set is machine washable for easy care. Twin duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (88 in. L x 68 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75"L x 39"W), and one sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W). Full duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (88 in. L x 88 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75"L x 54"W), and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). Queen duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (88 in. L x 88 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80"L x 60"W), and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (88 in. L x 104 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80"L x 78"W), and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W). California King duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (88 in. L x 104 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (84"L x 72"W), and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W). Color: Medium Blue.