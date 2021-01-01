Audra Southwestern Hand-Knotted Wool Glacier Area Rug

With its muted neutral color palette and understated geometric details, this area rug boasts a versatility that complements spaces of all styles. It's handmade in India using a hand-knotted technique. This area rug is made from a blend of wool and viscose and has a rich 0.4" pile height that's well-suited for the living room, entryway, bedroom, and more. Plus, with an array of size and shape options, there are even more places this area rug will fit. Keep in mind that it doesn't come with a rug pad, so we recommend adding one underneath to keep it in place and reduce shifting and sliding. Rug Size: Rectangle 4X6