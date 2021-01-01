Audio RC80i 2-way Premium In-Ceiling 8' Round Speakers, Set of 2 Perfect for Damp and Humid Indoor/Outdoor Placement - Bath, Kitchen, Covered.

HEAR SEAMLESS AUDIO QUALITY AND POLK'S EXCELLENT SOUND REPRODUCTION with these timbre-matched overhead speakers that elevate the sound quality, DELIVERING DEPTH OF MUSIC AND CLEAR, CRISP DIALOGUE. ADD TO YOUR EXISTING HOME THEATER SYSTEM or build your own collection, and enjoy the SAME GREAT SURROUND SOUND EVERYWHERE EXPERIENCE MORE BALANCED AND LIFELIKE SOUND THAT YOU WILL LOVE! Equipped with an 8 Inch dynamic-balance woofer that gives you a fuller bass and a 1 Inch metalized soft dome tweeter that adds more depth and detail to your music. For higher strength and rigidity, the speakers feature a mineral-filled polymer cone and strong composite driver baskets that firmly align the moving parts, creating a wider dispersion for EVEN-SOUND COVERAGE throughout the rooms THE RUBBER SEAL DRIVES better response and PREVENTS MOISTURE ACCESS, a key feature for USE IN A BATHROOM, KITCHEN, SAUNA AND COVERED PORCH OUT OF THE BOX AND RECESSED INTO THE CEILING - no mess, no e