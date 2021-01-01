From fred hayman
Audio PSW8 300 Watt 8Inch Down Firing Powered Subwoofer Black
Advertisement
Audio PSW-8 Specialty Series home theater powered subwoofer, 300 watts peak power, frequency response is 26Hz-250Hz, efficiency is 97dB, 8ohm impedance Built in digital drive high efficiency amplifier, 8 down firing long throw subwoofer, high rigidity PVA treated cone, adjustable independent gain control Low level and speaker level inputs and outputs, variable low pass frequency crossover control, signal sensing auto shut off function, phase control switch, bottom slotted bass port Black ash high density MDF enclosure with advanced RFL bass reflex design, product dimensions (H x W x D) 12.4' 9.4' 10.2', designed and engineered In the USA Use for in wall or in ceiling home entertainment, home theater systems, surround sound systems and multiple room systems Variable Low Pass Frequency Crossover Control 40 - 140 Hz