Audio Output Cable MicroUSB to 18 Stereo 35mm Audio Car AUX Cable for Samsung Galaxy S3 i9300 S2 i9100 i9220 32 Feet = 1 Meter Black

Connector Micro USB to 3.5mm, male to male, Stereo Audio Car AUX Cable for Samsung Galaxy S3 i9300 S2 i9100 i9220; Does not compatible with Note 2, S4 etc. NOTE: Connect your Samsung i9300 i9220 i9100 with your car CD/DVD AUX-IN. then turn ON 'bottom audio output' at your phone (is must) How to work: go to 'Settings - Settings of the bottom - the bottom of the audio output' (or similar menu) and selected it This cable is only Connect your device to 3.5mm AUX audio input socket on car stereo, Hi-Fi, amplifier. but, Can not connect to home stereos, sound cards, portable speakers and other multimedia devices that feature standard 3.5mm plugs. Excellent sound reproduction and signal to noise ratio, Amplify your favorite tunes by putting them on your larger stereo systems