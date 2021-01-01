From gino vitale
Audio Bluetooth 21 Speaker System
Bluetooth 2 1 Multimedia speaker system - stream music from your phone to the built in Bluetooth receiver integrated power amp with 350 watts system power Easy plug and play connections - standard dual RCA stereo inputs connect to most Audio sources illuminated front panel controls USB drive and SD card input full function remote Highest Quality - powered subwoofer speaker is 12 25' X 6 75' X 12 5' 40hz-20 kHz 2 wired satellite speakers are 6 75' X 4 125' X 3 75' Each satellite speakers have 6 foot single RCA cables System requirements - standard US 110V grounded wall plug any Audio device with a standard 3 5mm headphone or RCA stereo Audio outputs Use for TV or home entertainment laptop or PC DVD or MP3 player gaming What's in the box - AA2171 powered subwoofer speaker 2 passive wired satellite speakers full function remote 3 5mm to RCA cable RCA to RCA cable instruction manual