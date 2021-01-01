JAYDEN CREATION Auder Golden Legs Mustard Accent Barrel Chair with Ruched Design, Yellow

Whether you need a spot to curl up with a good book or somewhere to lay out clothes for the next day, this streamlined barrel chair is a versatile addition to your space. This is the classic and contemporary style accent chair with ruched design. Made with premium velvet fabric, comfortable for skin touch, and features an on-trend solid hue that's bound to blend in with your color scheme. High-density foam filling with a solid and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. The slender polished golden metal legs bring modern design and add to the timeless fashion of this piece.Plus, this chair is defined by an iconic silhouette with a dramatic ruched back and flared arms, while the chair features detail stitching for a tailored touch. It's the perfect pick for living room, office room and bedroom. Color: MUSTARD.