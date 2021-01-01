From nameeks
Nameeks AU100 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Orange Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set
Nameeks AU100 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Product Features:Accessory kit includes: Soap dispenser, soap dish, tooth brush holder and toilet brushCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of thermoplastic resinPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Gedy Aucuba CollectionSpecifications:Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Stone, Thermoplastic Resin Orange