ATX Computer Case, Desktop Water-Cooled ATX Transparent Transparent RGB Game Console, Suitable for Motherboard ATX, M-ATX, ITX (Size: with 1 Fan)

? Chassis size: 390x205x457mm, all components have enough space to make them durable, suitable for your first-generation PC, theater PC and gaming PC? PC chassis compatible motherboard types: ATX, M-ATX, ITX, CPU radiator height limit: 160MM, graphics card length limit: 300MM, hard disk location: 2*HDD/SSD+2*SSD. The computer case has an independent heat dissipation area, and the air inlet and the radiator are separated independently. The chassis has good heat dissipation and stable operation. Panel interface: USB3.0x1; USB2.0x2; audio interface, save and transfer files, music, pictures, videos and other content more quickly. You can use tools to easily assemble our computer case. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will always help you.