Atwater Living Mason Metal Junior Loft Bed, Black, Black

The Atwater Living Mason Metal Junior Loft Bed is all for making the most out of your bedroom space. Inspired by modern industrial style, this loft bed features a streamline silhouette in solid metal. Its simplistic design gives this bed an air of sophistication. Crafted with a sturdy metal frame, it includes a ladder that ensures your child can easily go up and down the steps. For added support, the Mason Loft Bed comes equipped with full-length guardrails. Designed with heavy-duty metal slats, air is able to circulate more freely allowing your mattress to stay fresher, longer. Keeping in mind your child's safety, this loft bed was made shorter than the average height, making it ideal for younger children. Take advantage of the expansive under-bed clearance by creating a desk station or a playing area. Supporting up to 200lb in maximum weight and is available in Black, Blue and Silver Metal. Ships in one box and assembles quickly and easily. The Mason Loft Bed is the perfect upgrade for your child's bedroom.