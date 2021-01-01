Attachable Computer Table Arm Wrist Rest Support, for Eliminate Shoulder Pain Adjustable Armrest, Health Care Computer Laptop Arm Support, Aluminum.

1. Do you spend a lot of time on the desk? This desk armrest can improve your posture and long-term health. It is designed to support the forearms and wrists during work, thereby reducing the pressure on the shoulders, arms and wrists, thereby avoiding injuries due to work. 2. Three height adjustments: up 7cm/2.75Inch; keep level; down 5mm/0.2Inch, so that you can find the ideal position every time you work. 3. High quality: The durable aluminum alloy bracket can extend up to 412mm/16Inch, and the sturdy plastic pad with a soft surface cloth pad can reduce the weight of the elbow by 90%. 4. Can move freely left and right: When you work in any sitting position, it can move freely with your arm. 5. The package contains 1x computer arm bracket, fixed clip design, easy to install, the desktop thickness should not exceed 5cm/2Inch