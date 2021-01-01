From grohe
Atrio Wall Mounted Tub Spout Trim
Form follows function. With a distinct nod towards the Bauhaus dictum: form follows function, this collection is a harmonious blend of cylindrical forms and the finest technologies. Look further and you'll see the collection offers a choice of two handle styles - trio spoke handles or elegant lever handles, further enhancing its universal appeal. This collection, for today and for tomorrow - because classics are designed to last. Finish: Chrome