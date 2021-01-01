ATR2100xUSB Cardioid Dynamic Microphone ATR Series

Handheld dynamic microphone with USB-C digital output and XLR analog output. Durable metal construction for long-lasting performance with smooth, extended frequency response perfect for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover, and other content creation applications USB output connects to your computer (Windows and Mac) for digital recording, while the XLR output connects with your sound systems conventional microphone input for use in live performance. On/off switch functions for both USB and analog operation Built-in headphone jack lets you monitor directly from the microphone with dial on the bottom that allows you to easily adjust headphone volume Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of unwanted sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source. Low-mass diaphragm provides excellent frequency response. High-quality A/D converter with 24-bit, up to 192 kilohertz sampling rate