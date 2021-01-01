From emerson
Emerson Atomical LED 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Graphite Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote Control
The 52 in. Atomical ceiling fan, with its streamlined silhouette and bold curves, cuts a thoroughly modern figure in any room it graces. Featuring a trendy housing design, as well as an all-new dimmable integrated LED light fixture, this cosmopolitan fan redefines air comfort with urban sophistication. and with a damp location rating, the Atomical is suitable for use in covered patios and verandas. A 4-speed remote control is included for easy operation.