La Crosse Technology Atomic Wall Clock, 12"Dia. (WT-3129S)

Keep track of time with impressive precision by using this atomic wall clock. Featuring large, bold numerals, this atomic clock offers easy visibility from across the room and keeps you on schedule by automatically setting itself to the exact time. This La Crosse Technology clock lets you choose between four time zone settings and automatically corrects for daylight saving time..Runs on one AA battery (not included).1-year manufacturer limited warranty.This clock makes use of atomic time with manual setting.Automatically sets to exact time.White dial with black Arabic numbers.Daylight Saving Time automatically updates (On/Off option).⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including styrene, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Utilizes quartz movement mechanism.Four time zones: Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific.Upgrade your workplace with the style and precision of this La Crosse Technology 12-inch atomic wall clock.