Atomic Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (ATOMICPDT_NKLPL_WHTGL_GRYPP)

The Atomic Pendant Light from DelightFULL reinterprets the composition of the atom in a sleek mid-century modern luminaire. Designed and crafted by DelightFULLs Portuguese studio, this fixture forms a sculptural silhouette as smooth orbs are held out from a central sphere by contrasting metal arms, creating a look like molecular structures. Each orb shines light from its incandescent lamp in a different direction, creating a dynamic lighting arrangement that harmonizes with its elevated design. Its polished canopy and slender cord suspension anchor the fixture while enriching its bold effect. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White with Nickel Plated accents and Grey Powder Paint interior