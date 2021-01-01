DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Circular Saw, 4-1/2-Inch, Tool Only (DCS571B)

Brushless motor of DEWALT circular saw allows you to cut up to 369 linear feet of 3/4-inch OSB using DCB205 battery (sold separately) The cordless circular saw has the removable auxiliary handle for increased control The compact circular saw has a hang hook for increased convenience On-board blade key storage for hassle free blade changes 1-1/2-inch finger trigger allows users to choke-up on tool if necessary for their application Bevel gear allows users to cut 2x material at 90 degrees with a 4-1/2-inch blade Electronic blade brake stops blade quickly for safety and productivity Bevel lever gives user the ability to bevel at 45 degrees to cut 1x dimensional lumber On-board dust port for dust control