Vornado Atom 1 Oscillating Tower Fan, Small Air Circulator 4 Speeds, Touch Controls, 10", Black

UNEXPECTEDLY POWERFUL — Utilizes Vornado's signature Vortex air circulation to more effectively move all the air in a small room. COMPACT DESIGN — At just 10" tall and 4.7" wide, Atom 1 is small but mighty and can provide a gentle breeze or a high-velocity rush of air. ILLUMINATED TOUCH CONTROLS — 4 quiet speed settings can easily be adjusted through the LED controls. CUSTOMIZABLE OSCILLATION — With the swipe of a finger you can easily choose from 90º up to 360º of oscillation. SUPERIOR SUPPORT — When you choose a Vornado Tower Fan, you’re investing in superior performance and design that will deliver total satisfaction. If not, we’ll replace it, for 5 years. Built to meet U.S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U.S.