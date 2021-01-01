Atlas Large Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Gold - (137462-1194)

The Atlas Large Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge brings a sleek piece to modern homes. Two contrasting colors make an elegant and pleasing statement as the smooth dome-shaped steel shade is framed by a thin ring around the base and a matching handle that arcs up and over, uniting with the downrod. A single lamp rests inside the shade, emitting a clean and even glow that establishes a warm tone and ambiance in the space below. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting