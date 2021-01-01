From safavieh

Safavieh Atlas Collection ATL673C Traditional Oriental Viscose Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'7", Black / Ivory

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stunning viscose fibers make this rug soft and luxurious to the touch The power loomed Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 5'3" X 7'6" For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.1 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com