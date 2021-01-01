The Arden Selections Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion is a simple way to add a personalized touch of style to any Outdoor living space. This chair cushion measures 20\"W x 44\"L x 3.5\" H and has a single elegant welt. It also has 4 sets of ties to secure it firmly to your patio chair and is available in a wide array of colors and patterns. You can buy all matching cushions or mix and match coordinating colors for a look that is unique to you! Our EverTru Printed Polyester outdoor fabric is fade resistant and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. This outdoor cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck; however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. Arden Selections Atlantis Woven High Back Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | XK02395B-D9Z1