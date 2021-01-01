Atlantis Linear Suspension Light by Terzani - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished - (0A17SE9C8A)

Seemingly alive, the Atlantis Suspension Light - Long by Terzani boats modern design with a shimmering light that creates a vibrant source of energy. Its mesmerizing, organic effect created by hundreds of illuminated lengths of draped chains have carefully hand-crafted artisanship. Like water in the ocean, Atlantis chains appear liquid, cascading over its polished bands and falling towards the abyss before turning back into itself. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Color: Metallics. Finish: Black Nickel