NewTechWood Atlantic Classic Curveback Ivory Plastic Outdoor Patio Adirondack Chair
Find relaxation and comfort in the simplicity of your NewTechWood Atlantic Classic Curveback Outdoor Plastic Adirondack Chair. Built with up to 95% recycled high density polyethylene HDPE, your outdoor patio chair is protected from the sun, wind, rain, and snow. All materials are designed to be long lasting, and built for the tough outdoors. Easy to build and easy to maintain, enjoy your durable plastic Adirondack Chair in your outdoor backyard patio, pool, or deck today.