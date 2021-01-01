From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Athina 5-Light Gilded Bronze Transitional Chandelier | 89438-GB
Advertisement
With a nod to old world elegance and charm, the Athina collection combines today's open concept styling with the warmth and sophistication of an era not forgotten. Individually hand crafted artisan glass panels are held seamlessly within a rich Gilded Bronze frame. Athina exemplifies true craftsmanship and historical allure, bringing a timeless touch of artisan elegance to any home. Designers Fountain Athina 5-Light Gilded Bronze Transitional Chandelier | 89438-GB