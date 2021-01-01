From designers fountain

Designers Fountain Athina 5-Light Gilded Bronze Transitional Chandelier | 89438-GB

$454.10
In stock
Description

With a nod to old world elegance and charm, the Athina collection combines today's open concept styling with the warmth and sophistication of an era not forgotten. Individually hand crafted artisan glass panels are held seamlessly within a rich Gilded Bronze frame. Athina exemplifies true craftsmanship and historical allure, bringing a timeless touch of artisan elegance to any home. Designers Fountain Athina 5-Light Gilded Bronze Transitional Chandelier | 89438-GB

