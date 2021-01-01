From raindrip
Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse 7200 DPI Optical Sensor 350 Hr Battery Life USB Wireless Receiver Bluetooth Connection Classic Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High-Precision 7200 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and 1000 Hz ultrapolling in a compact and mobile form-factor 350 Hour Battery Life: Supports wireless, extended gaming sessions using swappable 2x AA batteries (included) 2. 4 Ghz Wireless & Bluetooth Low-Energy Connectivity Options: Adaptive Frequency Technology switches frequencies upon detecting interference, allowing for lag-free data transmission and stable connections Ridged, Rubberized Scroll Wheel for Maximum Accuracy: Small, tactile bumps increases grip and allows for more controlled scrolling in high-stakes gaming situations 5 Programmable Buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions through Synapse 3 Durable Mechanical Switches: Supports up to 50 million clicks, backed by a 2 year Note: In case of Wireless mouse, the USB receiver wi