The Athens Vinyl Trellis is an attractive trellis with a traditional look to showcase your climbing plants. Strong enough for climbing roses or vegetables, this trellis is perfect for training your climbing plants, providing privacy and beautifying any area of your yard. Easy to assemble and maintenance free - an occasional rinse with a garden hose is all you need to do to keep your trellis looking great year after year. Posts are 1.5†x 1.5†.