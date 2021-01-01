Modway Athena Performance Velvet Full/Queen Headboard, Multiple Colors

Incorporate the movement of the sea into your master bedroom or guest suite with the Athena Performance Velvet Full/Queen Headboard. Putting a modern twist on a classic scalloped design, this full or queen sized headboard features luxe texture and a silhouette inspired by the ocean waves. Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this upholstered headboard is complete with dense foam padding to offer a supportive place to sit back and relax while watching TV, resting, or reading in bed. With a frame crafted from MDF and plywood, this adjustable headboard for queen or full bed frames has multiple mounting positions. Assembly required.