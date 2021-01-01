Unique Loom Athena Lyon Modern Abstract Area Rug or Runner

From the Lyon Collection, a warm autumn design and abstract patterns on this elegant rectangular rug runner offer comfort, solace, and cheer. Spice up your decor with this colorful machine weave; the masterful design showcases the splendor of nature. A medium pile on this vibrant rug runner provides a luxurious and exciting opulence. Draw attention to your living room decor with this contemporary addition. Product Features: Color(s): blue, green, ivory, navy blue, orange, red, yellow and pink. Machine woven. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Eclectic style abstract patterned rug runner. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 2' wide x 6' long. Pile height: 0.50". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton