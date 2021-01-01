Athena LED Floor Lamp by Artemide - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (USC-1833W35A) - Design by Naoto Fukasawa

Artemides simple, yet evocative design philosophy, â€œthe human light,â€ is perhaps no better illustrated than with Naoto Fukasawas Athena LED Floor Lamp. Keeping in mind his own philosophy about the boundaries between people, objects, and the environment, Fukasawa created the Athena LED Floor Lamp as a simple, graceful answer to the boundaries of minimalist lighting needs. Because of its simplicity, this lamp pairs well with any home dÃ©cor and complements any past or present style. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Black. Finish: Black