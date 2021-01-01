Athena 32" French Gold 12 Light Chandelier With Golden Teak Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Athena Collection from Elegant LightingFrench gold finishPowerful serpentine arms etched with subtle designGraceful glass-coated frameFrench gold finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 12Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 480wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.Delicate beauty tempered by an underlying ferocity, Athena collection hanging lamps embody the dual nature of femininity. Powerful serpentine arms etched with a subtle design are joined to a graceful glass-coated frame. Crystal bobÃ¨ches and softly draped strands of crystal adorning each arm give the appearance of exquisite fragility, while the precision-cut drop crystals are reminiscent of the sharpened spear the Roman goddess carried into battle. The elegant possibilities from frame finishes in French gold, pewter, or dark bronze combined with crystal colors in clear, golden teak, golden shadow, or silver shade, make these lamps a wise choice for a living room, dining room, or kitchen.