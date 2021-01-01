From audiotechnica
AudioTechnica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Remote and Microphone (Black)
Studio Sound Unbound The ATH-M50xBT harnesses the legendary M50x studio sound for an exhilarating wireless listening experience with exceptional clarity and deep accurate bass response. Utilizing Bluetooth wireless technology and 45mm large-aperture drivers with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils the ATH-M50xBT brings the coveted sonic signature of M50x to a wireless on-the-go design. Features 40 hours continuous use on a single charge Convenient access to voice assist via touch control Built-in mic with crystal-clear communication Control audio tracks from your headphones Volume controls built into earcup What's in the Box: ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones 1.0' USB charging cable Detachable 3.9' cable with 3 AudioTechnica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Remote and Microphone (Black)