Atglen Geometric Pink Area Rug

Sustainable because they are made from recycled cotton production waste and durable, high-quality stain-resistant and non-shedding polypropylene yarn, ensuring an easy maintenance and therefore a long lasting enjoyment. Thanks to the innovative low pile weave construction, these rugs are - as their name suggests - perfectly foldable and very light-weight, making them the perfect rugs for online selling and compact storage instore, at home or even on the go. The wide range of trend forward vintage designs in soft, pastel colors will certainly boost every interior decor. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 7'