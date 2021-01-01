From astro lighting

Astro Lighting Atelier Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

$185.30 on sale
($218.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Inspired by lamps used by artisans in their workshops, the Astro Lighting Atelier Wall Sconce boasts both form and function. Featuring a body of aluminum metal and a fully articulated arm joint, versatility also comes part and parcel as its able to tilt 180° degrees and rotate 330°. The Atelier Wall Sconce does a marvelous job lighting a bedroom, a living room, or even a hallway with its simple, focused light. Shape: Bell. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Aluminum

