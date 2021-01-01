Atari 2600 Adapter, RCA to Cable Adapter, 5-Pack F Male Coaxial to RCA Female Connector Convertor fo Atari 2600/7800, C64 Mini, Commodore, Sega.

This coax to rca adapter is used to connect older gaming console to a modern TV. Completely replace older systems's switch box. Compatible with Atari 2600, Atari 7800, '2 Port' Atari 5200 (this adapter will not work on a '4 Port' system), Atari 400, Atari 800, Commodore 64, Commodore Vic 20, Commodore 128, Intellivision, Colecovision, Sega Master System, Sega Genesis. Screw the coaxial F type end on your tv connector, then plug RCA end in the old style rca style cable from game console. Come with 5-Pack, which can save you much and makes you always have a backup. We offer worry-free warranty and friendly customer service within 12 months for your confident purchase. If you are not satisfied with any product, please dont hesitate to contact us, we will serve you our best.