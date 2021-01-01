Atala Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 78"

Switch up the look of your living room with this bold, mixed-material take on a classic TV stand. It sits on a forged iron base made up of four tubular legs and has a cabinet made from solid mango wood. This TV stand can accommodate TVs up to 78" and features four wood-framed beveled glass doors which house eight total interior shelves. We love the way that the natural brown finish of the mango wood contrasts the rich iron hardware to create a warm, inviting look that's equal parts cool and casual.Features:Mango solids.Forged iron base and forged iron hardwareFour wood framed beveled glass doorsPower packClear glass: YesProduct Type: TV StandPier / Bookcase Included: Number of Piers / Bookcases Included: Hutch Included: Bridge Included: Pieces Included: Entertainment Center Type: Style: RusticDesign: Cabinet/Enclosed storageColor: BrownMaterial: Glass;Solid Wood;IronMaterial Details: Metal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoOpen Storage: NoExterior Shelf Material: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 3Number of Interior Shelves: 9Interior Shelf Material: WoodMagnetic Door Catches: Barn Door: NoAdjustable Shelving: YesDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: Media Storage: YesCable Management: NoWheels Included: NoFireplace Included: NoFireplace Type: Fuel Type: Remote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: Voltage requirement: Ampere Requirement: Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: Adjustable Temperature: Adjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Built-in Lighting: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: EU Energy Label Required - Test: UK Energy Label Required - Test: EU Energy Label Required - Test: UK Energy Label Required - Test: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoIntegrated TV Mount: NoTV Anti-Tip Kit Included: Compatible TV Anti-Tip Kit Part Number: Swivel Mount: NoLift Mechanism: NoCountry of Origin: IndonesiaDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoWood Species: MangoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: WEEE Recycling Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Certified: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Maximum TV Screen Size Accommodated: 78"TV Stand: YesTV Stand Width - Side to Side: 71.75TV Stand Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32TV Stand Depth - Front to Back: 21Entertainment Center: NoOverall E