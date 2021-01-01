From berry global
At8505 5 Channels Class Ab 2 Ohm Stable 3200W Stereo Power Car Amplifier WBass Control
1600W Max Power Class A/B, 2 Ohm Stable 5 Channels Amplifier Class A-B Operation Continuously- Variable low pass crossover: 0 to +18dB Remote Subwoofer control Bridgeable MOSFET Amplifier Tri-mode capable Heavy-Duty aluminum alloy heat sink Nickel Plated RCA and Speaker level inputs Remote turn-on/turn-off circuit MOSFET pulse width modulated power supply Thermal and Speaker Short protection Circuitry LED Power and protection indicators