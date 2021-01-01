From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting AT7972 Vesta 72" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kuzco Lighting AT7972 Vesta 72" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce The Vesta mounts horizontally or vertically from a matching aluminum square affixed in the middle of the rectangular beam of formed aluminum. The concealed LEDs illuminate the mounting plane creating pool of light on the wall.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 72"Width: 3"Extension: 2-3/8"Product Weight: 11.5 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5175Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 97 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel