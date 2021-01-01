From krazy shoe artists
AT2021 Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Advertisement
Condenser design for studio-quality vocal and instrument applications; ideal for acoustic guitar, overheads, piano and group vocals Excels in high-SPL applications with extended response for smooth, natural sonic characteristics Low-mass element for superb transient response Corrosion-resistant contacts from gold-plated XLRM-type connector Rugged design and construction for reliable performance Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source