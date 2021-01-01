From bea
AT2020 Pop Filter Windscreen Furry WindscreenFur Foam Wind Cover for Audio Technica Microphone AT2020+ AT2035 AT4040 by
Advertisement
Professional Windscreen - Specially designed for Audio-Technica AT2020, AT2020USB, AT2020USB+ mic AT2035, AT4040, AT2050 when recording. Perfect Improve - Improve the AT2020, AT2035, AT2050 audio quality of noise cancellation and eliminate the background noise. Perfect Protection - Keeps AT2020, AT2035, AT2050 microphone safe from harmful, dust and moisture. High Quality - AT2020 Mic Windscreen Muff made from advanced, durable and Artificial Fur Wind Cover. Note - Package1 x Furry Windscreen Muff. Audio Technica AT2020 Microphone Not Included.