AT2020 Microphone Shock Mount with Pop Filter Universal Shock Mount for 46mm53mm Diameter Mic compatible for AT2020 AntiVibration Suspension.

Shock mount with pop filter for most condenser microphones. Package includes all the items you need to get better audio performance results. A microphone shock mount with a pop filter and a standard metal screw adapter. Mic shock mounts are made of quality metal and high elasticity rope, isolates mic from physical vibration, floor, and stand noise, prevent unwanted movement of the microphone when you are recording. The added foam pad to the microphone clamp to prevent the microphone from damage and scratches. Pop filter designed with metal mesh and foam layer, "U-shaped" pop filter can effectively reduces the plosive, pops, crackles, wind interference, breath sounds from front and both side. Helps get your best vocal recordings. It can prevent your microphone from saliva spraying and dust. Handy and quick to assemble and disassemble from the microphone by pushing the metal handle adjust the angle by locking knob. The mic shock mou