AT2010 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone Bundle with Boom Stand Pop Filter XLR Cable and Austin Bazaar Polishing Cloth

$199.41
In stock
Extended frequency response and superior transient response for smooth, natural sonic characteristics High SPL-handling and wide dynamic range provide unmatched versatility Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source Multi-stage grille design offers excellent protection against plosives and sibilance without compromising high-frequency clarity Corrosion-resistant contacts from gold-plated XLRM-type connector

