Chic Home Asya 4 Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set, King Lavendar

A designer inspired two-tone Ikat print bedding collection with everything you need for that chic trendy look. Reversible two-tone design features yellow on white Ikat diamond print on one side and its inverse on the flip side. Included are trendy reversible shams and an embroidered deco pillow to complete the look. Zipper closure for easy washing King/Queen Set includes: One (1) Duvet, Two (2) Shams, One (1) Dec PillowTwin Set includes: One (1) Duvet, One (1) Sham, One (1) Dec PillowStyle: ContemporaryFabric detail: PrintedPattern: GeometricColor Options: Yellow, Black, Grey, Beige, Lavender, BlueMaterial: MicrofiberCare instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing. Use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness. King dimensions: Duvet: 104x92 inches2 Shams: 20x36+2 inchesDec Pillow: 12x18 inchesQueen dimensions:Duvet: 90x92 inches2 Shams: 20x26+2 inchesDec Pillow: 12x18 inchesTwin dimensions: Duvet: 66x86 inchesSham: 20x26+2 inchesDec Pillow: 12x18 inchesThe images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.