Asuka Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Giddy up and ride off into the sunset in style with these Southwest-inspired bar stools. This set arrives with two chairs and is crafted with a metal frame in a matte black finish. Its seat is wrapped in polyester and mimics the look of real leather with its weathered hue. The armless seat is also stuffed with a foam fill to give you support during long meals with friends and family and swivels for easy mobility. Plus, it comes with an adjustable height bar. Upholstery: Weathered Gray