From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Astvin Coral 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 3 in. Mexican Area Rug, Pink
Advertisement
Make a statement in your space with our Astvin collection. These trendy pieces will effortlessly fashion a sense of global charm and style in your home. These pieces are meticulously hand woven which will help add a more textured and natural class in your decor space. Made with 100% Polypropylene in Turkey and has Medium Pile. Spot clean only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Coral.